New Mexico lawmakers file another lawsuit against Governor Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top New Mexico lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Susana Martinez again.

Legislators are arguing that 10 bills the governor vetoed during this year’s legislative session should become law.

They say it’s because the governor did not follow proper veto procedures.

The lawsuit claims, she did not specify why she objected to some of the bills.

It also claims some of the bills were not vetoed within a three-day deadline.

Gov. Martinez is insisting the vetoes were lawfully done.