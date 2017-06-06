New general store offering local items opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenience store with a local twist is a welcome sight for an Albuquerque neighborhood.

“QBrik’s” is officially open in the East Downtown neighborhood.

The owner got the idea for the store when he moved into town and noticed there wasn’t any place close and convenient to go.

What makes his store different is he tries to get local items for the store first before stocking name brand items.

“We bring a lot of big box branding and big box ideology to what we’re doing, but strategically we’re trying to power local entrepreneurs because at the end of the day we’re local too,” owner Brian Gage said.

Some of those local products include New Mexico Pinon Coffee, Rebel Donuts and some locally made jewelry.

A grand opening celebration is planned for the end of the month.