Navajo Lake Marina celebrates Grand Opening with water appreciation awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New facilities, water safety, and environmental stewardship enhance appreciation of our natural resources for boating enthusiasts.

Navajo Lake Marina is hosting a Grand Opening event for their new facilities at Navajo Lake State Park on Saturday, June 10. People need clean, safe, relaxing locations to spend their leisure time. The Welcome to the Water event is a way for boaters and non-boaters alike to experience the water, understand the importance of environmental stewardship, boating safety and more.

For more information on the event, visit the Navajo Lake Marina website.