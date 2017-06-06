Mobile farmer’s market brings fresh produce to Albuquerque residents

By Published:
Mobile Farmer's Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local farmer’s market is bringing fresh produce to you.

The mobile farmer’s market makes stops once a week in the International District and the South Valley at different schools, community centers and clinics.

All of the produce is locally grown right in the South Valley.

“It’s closer than the Walmart and it’s gonna prompt people to purchase fresh and local rather than purchasing from a mega store and they’re going to eat better,” said Charles Snyder, who stopped by the mobile farmer’s market.

The mobile farmer’s market accepts all forms of payment and if you use food stamps you can get two for one prices.

It’s funded by the CDC, Presbyterian Healthcare and Bernalillo County.

