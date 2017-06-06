Local non-profit hosts Celtic fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bagpipes, children’s art, and a beer garden will be among the attractions at a local Celtic festival.

iCreate is a local non-profit that has been teaching music and awarding instruments to the under-served in our communities since 2007. The all-volunteer organization has had over 1000 students involved in the program since it opened. They embrace all styles of music and have chosen to feature Celtic music for their June fundraiser this year. Refreshment booths and vendors will be participating in the event, which occurs Saturday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Celtic event or the program, visit the iCreate website.