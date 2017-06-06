Kristen’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

UPDATE: A slight risk has been posted for eastern NM for scattered severe storms. Threats: large hail, damaging winds and brief tornadoes. Be sure to keep in on KRQE for updates.

TUESDAY: Like Monday, afternoon temperatures will be quite toasty here in New Mexico as most of us jump back into the 70s, 80s and 90s late this afternoon. With deeper moisture in place, spotty to scattered storms will re-develop over the Northern Mountains and Eastern Plains this afternoon and evening. Our top concern will be the potential for some of these storms turning strong to severe – highest severe threat will lie across eastern NM. Those within western and central NM will be favored for isolated to spotty dry/wet mixed storms.

WEDNESDAY: A near repeat day of Tuesday on tap with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highest storm chances will lie across central and eastern NM with the potential for severe storms over the Eastern Plains.

THURSDAY: Thunderstorm activity will begin to decrease overall. Eastern NM will be favored for another round of lingering storms and showers while the majority of us can expect drier conditions, warmer temperatures and more sunshine.