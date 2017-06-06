June 6 Morning Rush: Officer involved in James Boyd shooting back on the job

1. One of the Albuquerque Police Department officers formerly accused of murder is back on the force. APD made the decision to reinstate Dominque Perez after the DA cleared him of his charges just months ago. Perez, a nine-year veteran with the department was fired under APD policy after murder charges in the shooting death of homeless camper James Boyd were filed. In October 2016 the trial for Perez and Keith Sandy resulted in a hung jury. This year a special prosecutor dropped the charges against Perez. For now, he’s on administrative assignment with the tactical unit until he’s able to respond to calls in a year.

2. The clock is ticking and city councilors have just over three weeks to finish the budget. The council voted to override the mayor’s budget veto Monday night, rejecting an alternative compromise budget the mayor and two city councilors put together. The compromise budget included small price hikes at popular places like the zoo. Councilors have until July first to finish the budget.

3. A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s statewide.

4.Tuesday morning, Bernalillo County Officials are warning drivers to not blow through closed off roads due to construction. KRQE News 13 captured video of several drivers doing just that at on a stretch of Tower near Coors. The drivers then have to make a U-turn. Officials say the closed road sign is not only for your safety, it’s also for the safety of construction the workers.

5. Happening this week a unique Rio Rancho park that attracts people from all over the world is gearing up to celebrate a special milestone. “A Park Above,” which is a handicap accessible park is turning one year’s old. The park has been packed all year long and specializes in swings specially designed for people in wheelchairs, slides that don’t have ladders and a musical area with makeshift xylophones. Rio Rancho is planning a birthday celebration this Friday with movies and cake.

The Morning’s Top Stories