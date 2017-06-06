Jamal Fenton back in Albuquerque helping at Weir camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Day two of the first Paul Weir Summer Basketball Camp wrapped up on Tuesday. Weir is happy so far with how the camp is going and the turnout.

“Had a really good turnout, more than we expected, especially towards the last week or so. Had a lot of new sign ups and just try to make it a fun week for the kids,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

The kids had fun and so did some former Lobos. Jamal Fenton made the trip back to the Duke City after playing professionally in Mexico.

“I just spent the last three years in Chihuahua Mexico, I have been playing in Chihuahua, and so it’s been good over there. I picked up on my Spanish,” said former Lobo Jamal Fenton.

Fenton was a spark plug on the floor for the Lobos in his playing days. The four-year letterman was a part of that Alford era and in his tenure the Lobos held a record of 109-31. He is happy to be back in his second home and ready to give back to the Duke City.

“I actually just moved back here a few days ago. So, I want to be stationed here and I am here to coach and train kids and just give back to the community,” said Fenton.

Jamal also seems to like the new head coach. Fenton had nothing but good things to say about Paul Weir.

“I love coach Weir, he is a good guy, I had a meeting with him before. I know he is going to bring winning back to New Mexico. He has a good attitude, he is good with his players, and he is good with the fans. He just has a good smile that coach face and he is going to be good here,” said Fenton.

To find out more on future dates for coach Weir’s camps go to this link.