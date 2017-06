ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes snapped their four game losing streak on Tuesday night defeating El Paso 9-6. The Isotopes trailed 3-1 but finally got their sticks going in the 4th inning. They scored three runs and then followed that up with three runs in the 5th and two runs in the 6th and 7th.

Albuquerque betters their record to the .500 mark, now 29-29 on the year. They will play in game three of their four game series with El Paso on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.