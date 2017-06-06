In The Kitchen: Patatas Bravas By Mas Tapas Y Vino

Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make Patatas Bravas.

For the second year in a row, Chef Quinones won the Chef & Shaker Competition at Santa Fe’s Scottish Rite Temple. They are also getting ready for their Vara Wine Dinner on June 22.

Recipe:

5 Russet Potatoes

1 Quart of Spanish Olive Oil

1 bunch of fresh thyme

1 bunch of fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon of fresh chopped garlic

1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley

1 tablespoon of fresh ground chile pequin.

1 cup of mayonnaise



1 tablespoon of Pimenton Paprika



Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel, dice and cover potatoes in olive oil garlic and herbs. Cover with foil and bake at 250 degrees for 90 minutes. Remove from oven cool down and then fry in oil until crispy. Toss with chile flake, parsley and more garlic. Top with spicy aioli, which is mayonnaise, garlic and pimento.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz