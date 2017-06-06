In The Kitchen: Patatas Bravas By Mas Tapas Y Vino

Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make Patatas Bravas.
For the second year in a row, Chef Quinones won the Chef & Shaker Competition at Santa Fe’s Scottish Rite Temple. They are also getting ready for their Vara Wine Dinner on June 22.
Recipe:
- 5 Russet Potatoes
- 1 Quart of Spanish Olive Oil
- 1 bunch of fresh thyme
- 1 bunch of fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon of fresh ground chile pequin.
- 1 cup of mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon of Pimenton Paprika
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Peel, dice and cover potatoes in olive oil garlic and herbs.
- Cover with foil and bake at 250 degrees for 90 minutes.
- Remove from oven cool down and then fry in oil until crispy.
- Toss with chile flake, parsley and more garlic.
- Top with spicy aioli, which is mayonnaise, garlic and pimento.
