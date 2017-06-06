Former server claims cook at Red Lobster punched her while she was pregnant



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former employee of Red Lobster claims she was punched in the face by a cook while she was seven-and-a-half months pregnant, and the company did nothing about it. Now she’s suing.

The lawsuit filed in February claims the company violated the woman’s civil rights. She’s also suing for wrongful discharge and negligent hiring on the company’s part.

The woman said her last two months at that restaurant, she was harassed and threatened by another employee. She also said her managers at the Red Lobster off Montgomery and San Pedro did nothing to stop it.

She had worked for the company for nearly eight years. In the lawsuit, the woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, said a cook named Willie Prather would taunt and call her names like “fat b***.”

She said he also threatened to “put a cap” in her behind. According to the lawsuit, the woman filed a written complaint with the restaurant, but nothing came of it. In fact, she said one of her managers told her he was “running a business, not a daycare.”

Then, last August she claimed it became so bad, Prather punched her in the face after the two got into an altercation. The woman was let go, and now she’s suing the company for it.

The lawsuit does not say if the woman had injuries after she was punched. It does say another female employee had also filed a written complaint against the same cook.

The attorney for the plaintiff said Prather pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with a domestic violence charge last January.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Red Lobster. However, the manager declined to comment and referred us to a corporate manager.