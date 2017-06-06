For Your Information: Talking To Millennials

Tiffany Edgar, CEO and founder of The Humanity Approach, joined New Mexico Living to explain the mistakes we make when talking to Millennials.

Although Baby Boomers and Millennials may have the same values, the way they communicated those values is different. They do need positive reinforcement and recognition, prefer tech over non-tech, and they use their phones for all forms of communication other than talking.

