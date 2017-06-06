For The Family: Father’s Day Gifts

Father’s Day is June 18th and New Mexico Living has some of the best gift ideas for dad this year.

The baKblade 2.0 with retractable handle is the easiest do-it-yourself back shaver on the planet, removing unwanted hair from hard-to-reach areas like the back, shoulders, neck and arms.

The RYOBI 18V ONE+ Drill and Impact Driver Set is powered by new lithium-ion batteries, the very best value in lithium-ion performance.

Play an authentic game of horseshoe in the backyard or at the campsite with the Steel Horseshoe Set by Champion Sports.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living