FBI searching for man accused of attempted bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man accused in an attempted bank robbery where apparently the suspect was in a hurry.

Authorities say the suspect pulled up to the drive-thru at New Mexico Bank and Trust on Louisiana Monday.

He then threatened the teller and demanded money.

The suspect left without the cash.

Authorities also say the suspect is described as being a white male in his late 20’s.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and yellow and black gloves.

They say the suspect may have had a female accomplice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.