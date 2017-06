ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Expo New Mexico is giving people an opportunity to get a deal on State Fair tickets.

Early bird ticket specials are now for sale on Groupon. They will be available through the end of June.

The promotion allows a customer to purchase one ticket for $6 or two for $10. That’s a 50 percent savings.

These tickets also act as a fast pass to get you around the gate entrance lines.

