Deputies identify pedestrian killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are actively investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the north valley Tuesday
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near 4th Street and El Pueblo NW Monday.
When deputies got there, they say they found 81-year-old Gilberto Marrujo unconscious.
He was then rushed to the hospital where he later died.
According to deputies, they believe Marrujo was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The driver also stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.