Deputies identify pedestrian killed in crash

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are actively investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the north valley Tuesday

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near 4th Street and El Pueblo NW Monday.

When deputies got there, they say they found 81-year-old Gilberto Marrujo unconscious.

He was then rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to deputies, they believe Marrujo was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver also stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

