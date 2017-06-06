DA to try Tai Chan in third trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dona Ana County District Attorney will try former Santa Fe Deputy Tai Chan for the third time for the killing of his partner in 2014.

The previous two trials have ended in mistrials.

Tai Chan is accused of shooting his partner Jeremy Martin in the back during a fight at Hotel Encanto in October 2014. Chan claims it was in self-defense but the District Attorney says it was murder.

The Dona Ana County District Attorney filed the intent for the third trial on all charges late last week.

Just last month, after two weeks of testimony, a jury took less than three and a half hours to decide they could not reach a verdict.

Six voted for not guilty, while the other six were split on which charge to convict him on.

Jurors in the first trial last year agreed Chan was guilty but did not agree on the charge. Chan’s defense attorney says the evidence and verdict will not change.

Jeremy Martin’s family released a statement this afternoon saying they are “hopeful they will get a guilty verdict in the retrial of Tai Chan for shooting Jeremy in the back while he ran for his life.” His family also doesn’t believe Martin can get justice in Las Cruces but say they trust the District Attorney’s decision.