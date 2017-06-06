Construction project planed for Highway 550 in Bernalillo

By Published:
Road construction photo

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Relief is in sight for those who drive along Highway 550.

Work to ease congestion along the stretch of highway through Bernalillo is scheduled to start this fall.

The $40 million project will include widening the highway from four lanes to six, construction on a new bridge, new bike lanes and sidewalks, and reconstructing the 550 State Road/528 intersection to improve traffic flow.

“There’s such a huge jam in the morning and in the evenings. I drive a gypsum truck and its a real killer for traffic. It’s going to be super for everything,” truck driver Lyndol Lasater said.

“They tell you it’ll be a two year project but they don’t plan ahead. They make a mess out of it and they drag it out forever,” driver Jim Justice said.

Officials say work that will impact the commute the most will be done at night.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s