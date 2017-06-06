Construction project planed for Highway 550 in Bernalillo

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Relief is in sight for those who drive along Highway 550.

Work to ease congestion along the stretch of highway through Bernalillo is scheduled to start this fall.

The $40 million project will include widening the highway from four lanes to six, construction on a new bridge, new bike lanes and sidewalks, and reconstructing the 550 State Road/528 intersection to improve traffic flow.

“There’s such a huge jam in the morning and in the evenings. I drive a gypsum truck and its a real killer for traffic. It’s going to be super for everything,” truck driver Lyndol Lasater said.

“They tell you it’ll be a two year project but they don’t plan ahead. They make a mess out of it and they drag it out forever,” driver Jim Justice said.

Officials say work that will impact the commute the most will be done at night.