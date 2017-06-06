Chris’ Tuesday Evening Forecast

Severe Storms continue to move across New Mexico this evening. Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for most of eastern New Mexico until 10 pm tonight. Some storms will be capable of producing large hail, high wind and heavy rain. Storms will start to diminish just before midnight tonight. Clouds will linger overnight with warm temperatures tonight and first thing Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will heat up quickly for Wednesday. After a quiet morning, storms will start to fire by midday tomorrow. Some of the storms will once again be strong to severe. Storm chances will continue into Thursday before drier starts to move in from the west by Friday. Temperatures will heat up for Friday and Saturday with increasing winds over the weekend. The combination of drier weather, high winds and hot temps will elevate the fire danger on Saturday and Sunday.