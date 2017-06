ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque.

The sheriff’s office says it happened in the 3600 block of Lisa Road SW.

BCSO says a man, who appears to be in his early 20’s, was shot and has been transported to UNM Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No word on the name of the victim or a possible suspect.

Details are limited at this time, but BCSO says detectives are investigating.