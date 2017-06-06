Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Amazon is offering a discounted rate on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. The discounted rate is $5.99 per month. The regular annual membership is $99 per year, or $8.25 a month. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99 a month for the same benefits. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a sizeable discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance.

Customers that possess a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card, used for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, or food stamps, will pay $5.99 per month.

The typical monthly payment for Prime membership is $10.99, but users can also pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 per month.

Prime members get free shipping on goods and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, as well as other perks.

Amazon said Tuesday that it wants to make the program more accessible.

