Albuquerque homeowners fed up with bright lights at neighboring McDonald’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple is losing sleep over the McDonald’s next to their house. The restaurant put in new lights, and they are really, really bright.

“I love sitting here on my days off and enjoying the sun rise,” said Pamela Bergquist.

But when the sun sets, it’s a much harsher ambiance for Bergquist and her husband.

“Our realtor actually told us you’re moving next to the drive thru of McDonald’s be aware of that,” she said.

Bergquist said they didn’t have a problem with the lights that were there when they moved in next to the McDonald’s at Lomas and San Pedro two years ago.

“These lights were actually installed about two weeks ago, they’re very bright. It keeps us up at night, it’s actually caused sleeping issues,” she said.

Before the lights, she said she used to see her backyard as a little getaway.

“Things that we actually used to see at night like the stars, actually be able to see the night sky are no longer visible,” she said.

Bergquist said she tried again and again to contact management at the McDonald’s and the corporate offices, asking them to adjust the angle and the brightness of the lights.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, the owner of the McDonald’s location said after hearing about the complaint, the lights were adjusted. However, the lights cannot be dimmed any more without jeopardizing their customers’ safety.

While Bergquist appreciated the effort, she said it still doesn’t solve the problem.

“We didn’t give them permission or request them to actually illuminate our front yard or backyard,” she said. “I don’t see any difference in the lights or the amount of light actually hitting my property,” she continued.

Bergquist also said she made calls to the mayor’s office and city council, but never got a response.

On top of that, she said she caught someone trying to steal her husband’s car early Monday morning and believes the lights are only helping thieves see what’s in her yard.