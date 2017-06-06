AFD responds to small fire in the Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department is on scene at a small Bosque fire Tuesday morning.

The fire is located south of Tingley Drive and west of Marquez.

According to AFD a passerby saw smoke and called 911.

The AFD wildland units arrived withing minutes.

The fire is contained at this time, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

AFD would like to remind people that we are always in Stage 1 fire restrictions which means no smoking, open flames, camping or use of fireworks in the Bosque.