AFD responds to small fire in the Bosque

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Nick Burke | KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department is on scene at a small Bosque fire Tuesday morning.

The fire is located south of Tingley Drive and west of Marquez.

According to AFD a passerby saw smoke and called 911.

The AFD wildland units arrived withing minutes.

The fire is contained at this time, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

AFD would like to remind people that we are always in Stage 1 fire restrictions which means no smoking, open flames, camping or use of fireworks in the Bosque.

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s