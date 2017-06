ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused repeat criminal is expected to have a hearing to determine if the case can move forward with a trial.

Christopher Heh has been arrested 11 times in the last few years.

His crimes range from car theft to breaking into a home and sleeping in a little girl’s bed.

Earlier this year, he was arrested for breaking into an Albuquerque business and causing an hour’s long standoff.

His hearing is expected to begin at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.