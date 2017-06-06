Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm support girl after disqualification

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, United States' Abby Wambach holds an American flag after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Wambach has reached out to an 8-year-old Nebraska girl who says her team was disqualified from a tournament because she "looks like a boy." The Springfield Soccer Association tells WOWT-TV that a misprint in the team’s roster identified Hernandez as a boy in “violation of state and tournament rules" and her appearance wasn’t an issue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Former U.S. soccer stars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm is offering support to an 8-year-old Nebraska girl who says her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she says she looks like a boy.

WOWT-TV reports Mili Hernandez’s team had advanced to the finals of the tournament when it was suddenly disqualified. The Springfield Soccer Association tells the station that a misprint in the team’s roster identified Hernandez as a boy in “violation of state and tournament rules” and her appearance wasn’t an issue. The girl wears her hair cut short.

Wambach says on social media that she’s “won championships” with her own short haircut and wants to meet the girl.

Hamm has invited Hernandez to one of her soccer camps.

