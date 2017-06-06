3 Michigan St players charged in campus sexual assault case

By Published: Updated:
A Michigan State fan rides around AT&T Stadium before the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Alabama, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three Michigan State football players have been charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident that occurred on campus in January.

Arrests warrants signed Tuesday by an Ingham County judge name Donnie Corley, Demetric Vance and Josh King. It was not clear when they would be arraigned.

Corley and Vance face third-degree criminal sexual conduct. King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Coach Mark Dantonio says all three players have been dismissed from the football program.

Vance, 20, is a redshirt defensive back from Detroit. Corley, 19, is a receiver from Detroit. King, also 19, is a freshman defensive end from Darien, Illinois.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s