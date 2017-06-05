Water crisis continues in northwestern New Mexico community

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – A Farmington, New Mexico-area water crisis is continuing amid another boil-water advisory over turbidity issues.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports a year after residents were warned by state officials that their tap water wasn’t clean, many residents of the Harvest Gold subdivision are still afraid to use the water.

The New Mexico Environment Department last week issued a boil-water advisory for the Harvest Gold and the Morningstar water systems, which serves the Crouch Mesa area. Both systems are owned by the AV Water Company.

State regulators said in September they would fine AV Water Company for failing to restore safe drinking water.

The emergency order imposed a $1,000 per day fine on AV water for each directive from the state that is not accomplished by certain deadlines.