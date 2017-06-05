University of New Mexico names interim athletics director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has appointed one of its deputy athletics directors to head the department until the position is permanently filled.

The school announced Monday that Janice Ruggiero is taking on the role, making her the first woman to oversee all of the university’s athletics programs.

A native New Mexican, Ruggiero is filling in following the abrupt retirement of Paul Krebs, who was facing increasing criticism for the spending of public money on a golf trip that included donors.

University Interim President Chaouki Abdallah said it was an honor to appoint Ruggiero.

She played basketball at UNM for three seasons and graduated with a business degree in 1989. She later earned a master’s in sports administration.

She has worked as a coach, an adviser, a compliance officer and an administrator.