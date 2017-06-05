Special Session cost New Mexico taxpayers thousands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just how much did last month’s special session cost New Mexico taxpayers? More than $68,000 went to pay allowances and mileage for lawmakers.

The Special Session was called because Governor Susana Martinez vetoed the proposed state budget and funding to higher education because Martinez didn’t want any tax increases.

Lawmakers reconvened for four days last month restoring higher education funding and adopting a new budget. While that budget did also call for tax increases, the governor line item vetoed those.