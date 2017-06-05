Rio Rancho celebrates anniversary of fully inclusive park

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A year ago, “A Park Above” in Rio Rancho became a first of its kind when it opened as a handicap accessible park, and it has been a big hit.

The city says they’ve had residents from as far as Colorado come to the park that gives every child an opportunity to play.

“I think it’s very important to have a park that’s handicap accessible because it gives people that are handicap a chance to come here too,” parent Robyn Jaramillo said.

Robyn Jaramillo travels a long way to bring her kids to A Park Above, a facility that caters to children with disabilities.

The park opened last year and cost $2.1 million. The project took two years to complete.

“I definately think other towns should take note. I think that Albuquerque should have some more facilities like this,” Jaramillo said.

Reece and Kadin Reinke enjoy the day with their buddy Dasan. Reece is diabetic and Kadin is autistic. Their mother says the park serves as an escape.

“It was just different. This is a cool new park to have around,” Reece said.

Their mother says they travel to the park at least twice a month, and look forward to a new adventure every time.

The park has been packed all year long. It specializes in swings specially designed for people in wheelchairs, slides that don’t have ladders and a musical area with makeshift xylophones.

The City of Rio Rancho is planning a big birthday celebration for the park this Friday with movies and cake.