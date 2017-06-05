Richardson helped broker deal to provide care for chimps

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson helped broker a deal that provides long-term care for chimpanzees in northern Liberia that were part of a research colony.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that funding for the chimps’ care had dwindled and was then cut short by the New York Blood Center, which for decades had used the animals to test hepatitis B vaccines and other treatments.

The Humane Society of the United States and the New York Blood Center announced last week that they had reached a $6 million agreement to provide long-term care for the chimps.

As governor, Richardson fought against medical testing on chimps, worked to ban cockfighting in New Mexico, supported the Mexican wolf reintroduction program and sought to prevent wild horses from going to slaughter.