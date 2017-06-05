Police search for missing Roswell man

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Roswell man.

Sergio Alexander Salas, 30 was last seen on May 25, on East Morningside Drive. Salas’ mother told police that he had left the house in a black Chevrolet pickup and she had not seen him since.

Salas is 5’9” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown/black hair and hazel eyes. Police say a description of what Salas was wearing is not known.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Roswell police at (575) 624-6770.