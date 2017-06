SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Power has been restored to over 13,000 customers in Santa Fe following an outage Monday night, according to PNM.

The power outage was affecting 13,598 customers on Santa Fe’s south east side.

Power has now been fully restored.

PNM says the outage was caused by a fault in one of the lines due to weather and high winds.

No further information is available.