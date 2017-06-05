Pet adoption event aims to empty all Albuquerque Animal Shelters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal rescue groups join forces to host a Luau-themed adoption event across the city.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department and Animal Humane New Mexico are joining forces for a luau-themed adoption event in an effort to empty all Albuquerque shelters in favor of good homes.

Through a grant awarded from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Albuquerque’s ASPCA Community Partnership was created to increase pet adoptions and decrease owned-animal surrenders city-wide.

During the three-day “Bow Wow Meow Luau”, all pets will be available for a $5 adoption fee, which includes their necessary vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, and microchip. At five locations across the city, the event will be held on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11.

For more information on the Luau adoption event, visit the Animal Welfare website or the Animal Humane website.

Event Details – When, Location, Costs:

Animal Humane New Mexico

Main Campus

615 Virginia St. SE

June 9, 10 am – 6 pm

June 10, 10 am – 6 pm

June 11, 10 am – 6 pm

Animal Humane New Mexico

Westside Adoption Center

10141 Coors Blvd. NW

June 9, 10 am – 6 pm

June 10, 10 am – 6 pm

June 11, 10 am – 6 pm

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Eastside

8920 Lomas Blvd. NE

June 9, 10:30 am – 6 pm

June 10, 10:30 am – 6 pm

June 11, 10:30 am – 6 pm

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Westside

11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. SW

June 9, 10:30 am – 6 pm

June 11, 10:30 am – 6 pm

June 10, 10:30 am – 6 pm

Lucky Paws in Coronado Center

6600 Menaul Blvd. NE

June 9, 11:30 am – 7:30 pm

June 10, 11:30am – 7:30 pm

June 11, 12p – 6 pm