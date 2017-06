ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Old Navy that was set on fire in November is re-opening at its original location this week.

Signs at the location at San Mateo and Cutler Avenue say it’s opening Wednesday evening.

Investigators say 28-year-old David Hickman was seen running from the fire and was found with jars of gasoline in his car.

The store set up a temporary location in the same area.