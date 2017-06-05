NMDOT reports drunk-driving deaths down 20 percent from 2016

By Published: Updated:


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year 175 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in the state. So far this year, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that number is down nearly 20-percent.

In December 2015, Governor Susana Martinez introduced a handful of executive initiatives that aimed to help crack down on the problem.

“We’ve had some high visibility enforcement throughout the year,” Deputy Secretary Loren Hatch said. “A court monitoring program where we actually follow what’s going on in the courtrooms. Making sure that they’re following through with prosecutions. We’ve also been out getting absconders, people who have skipped out on warrants.”

All this, yet numbers show 175 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in 2016, compared to the 120 people who died in 2015.

But this year, Hatch said it appears New Mexico is back on the decline.

“So far it’s been 56 fatalities compared to 69 last year at this time,” Hatch said.

Counties like San Juan and Santa Fe have reported eight alcohol-related fatalities. Bernalillo and McKinley counties have seven. But there is still another six months to go.

“Preliminary data this year is showing a 20 percent reduction in alcohol related fatalities. It’s something to be optimistic about, but the year is not over yet and we have a tough summer ahead of us,” Hatch said.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s