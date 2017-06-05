New Mexico father arrested after 4-year-old found walking alone

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico father has been arrested for child abuse after his 4-year-old was found barefoot and alone walking on the street.

The child was found on the 1100 block of West Bender in Hobbs.

Officers took the boy to a trailer park three blocks away in an effort to find his family.

They say they came across a trailer with an open door and 54-year-old Tracy Carpenter passed out on the floor.  Police say Carpenter is the boy’s father.

They found hypodermic needles and what they believed to be meth and marijuana.

Carpenter was arrested for child abuse and drug possession the boy put in state custody.

