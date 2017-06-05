Moisture will continue to push through the east side of the state over the next few days. The result will be afternoon thunderstorms some of which may become severe. The main danger with the severe storms is hail and gusty winds. The chance for showers in the Albuquerque area will come up a bit on Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Scattered showers will be the rule over the mountains and in the valley before things dry out on Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm across the state. Albuquerque should top out in the low 90’s over the next few days.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
