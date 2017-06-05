Local pizza parlor builds roots in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a friend from Brooklyn, New York who Adam Moffet credits with his interest in bringing New York style pizza to Albuquerque. More importantly, Moffet thought it was important to bring it to Nob Hill, which is where his Slice Parlor restaurant has called home for the last six years.

Moffet said the restaurant has two locations, but their Nob Hill spot has generated a lot of popularity for the eatery. He said he also believes in supporting other local businesses and keeping the chain of dollars revolving in the local economy. That was one of the main reasons he said that the restaurants feature beer from a lot of the local breweries.

Slice Parlor was featured as part of Nob Hill Monday on KRQE This Morning.