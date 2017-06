Nancy Herring from Now We’re Cooking joined New Mexico Living to show us some great ideas for wedding shower presents.

She brought in cookware, bakeware, gadgets and knives, all are available at Now We’re Cooking and make for the perfect gift for any wedding or bridal shower. They are able to help you build a gift in any price range.

For more on how you can get these items, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Now We’re Cooking