Las Cruces police seek missing 77-year-old man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still searching for a 77-year-old man who they say may be in danger.

Donald Fonte was last seen Saturday, June 3, at his home in the 2900 block of Majestic Terrace. Police say he told his wife that he was going to a dog park located at 300 N. Hermosa St. but it is not known if he made it to the park or not.

Fonte is 6’2″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a UCLA hat, an olive colored long-sleeve shirt, and green pants.

Police say Fonte may be driving a 2007 Toyota 4-Runner with Louisiana license plate ZKT753 and may be traveling with an orange and white Cajun cur.

Anyone with information about Fonte’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.