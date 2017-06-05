Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will soar well above average with highs jumping into the 80s and 90s across the state. Sunshine will blanket the area… but there is potential for spotty to scattered storms to develop over the Northern Mountains and along and east of the Central Mountains. A marginal risk has been issued for isolated strong to severe storms for portions of eastern NM, however, coverage will be limited.

TUESDAY: Increasing moisture coming off the Gulf will keep the chance for strong to severe storms alive for eastern NM while the west stays quiet. A marginal risk has been issued for isolated strong to severe storms for portions of eastern NM. Afternoon temperatures, although slightly cooler than Monday, will remain above normal with widespread 70s, 80s and 90s expected.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Scattered storms will favor eastern NM, however, a few spot storms may make it into central NM.