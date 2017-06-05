June 5th Morning Rush: 11 arrested in deadly London attack

1. The London Bridge is now open just two days after a deadly terror attack. Seven people were killed and 48 others injured when three men drove through a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge, crashed the vehicle, and randomly stabbed people in a marketplace. All of the attackers were killed by police minutes after they arrived on scene. Eleven more people are behind bars after authorities conducted raids in a neighborhood east of the city. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

Full story: London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices

2. The Albuquerque City Council is expected to decide Monday night whether to put a two-cent per gallon gas tax on the ballot. If voters pass it, the money collected would be used for road improvements. Councilors are also expected to discuss the mayor’s revised budget after Mayor Richard Berry vetoed the budget passed by the city council last week. They could vote on the new revised version within two weeks.

Full story: Albuquerque city council to vote on gas tax proposal

3. A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will soar well above average with highs jumping into the 80s and 90s across the state.

Full story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. In just two days, the Española School Board is scheduled to hold a “re-do” meeting after members reported themselves into the Attorney General’s office for violating New Mexico’s open meetings act. On Thursday the board members held an executive meeting interviewing superintendent candidates. One candidate was midway through an interview when school board president realized the meeting wasn’t posted 72 hours in advance. The school board president says new questions will be asked on Wednesday.

Full story: Espanola School Board reports itself to Attorney General after violating Open Meetings Act

5. The Bernalillo County Arts Board is looking for proposals for a sculpture at the new animal shelter being built near 2nd and Rio Bravo. The facility will house dogs, cats, and livestock.

Full story: Bernalillo County seeks proposals for new animal shelter sculpture

The Morning’s Top Stories