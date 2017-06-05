Judge denies city’s request to throw out Mary Hawkes’ family lawsuit

Mary Hawkes
Mary Hawkes was shot by an APD officer after allegedly pointing a gun at him.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is denying the City of Albuquerque’s request to throw out a lawsuit filed by the family of Mary Hawkes.

Hawkes was shot and killed by Officer Jeremy Dear in 2014 after he claimed she pointed a gun at him, but he didn’t have the video to back it up.

Dear was later fired from the department.

In the lawsuit, Hawkes’ family point out Dear’s behavior after the shooting, saying he was “relaxed after killing her by going to Hooters.”

It also highlights allegations APD altered or deleted police videos in some cases, including in the Hawkes’ shooting.

The city had asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out, but the judge denied it.

