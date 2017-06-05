Isotopes drop 4th straight in series opener with El Paso on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes dropped their fourth straight game on Monday night in their series opener with El Paso 10-7. The Chihuahuas got all 10 of their runs in the first four innings, while the Isotopes would get one in the bottom of the first and then six in the three innings.

It wasn’t a good start for Matt Flemer, the Isotopes starting pitcher went 3.2 innings giving up 10 runs (9 Earned) on 10 hits. The Isotopes drop to 28-29 on the season.

Game Two between El Paso and Albuquerque will be Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. It will also be 50-cent hot dog night at the park.