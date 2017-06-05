Horse rescue gears up for their annual jamboree to raise hay and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 60 hungry horses need help with food, and volunteers are hosting a jamboree to bring in funds.

Walkin N Circles is a non-profit horse rescue that rehabilitates and finds adoptive homes for abandoned, abused and neglected horses. The organization relies 100% on donations to help pay for hay and medical care. Any amount helps; for example, $25 will feed nine horses for a day, and $50 will pay for annual vaccinations for two horses.

Everyone is invited to attend this family-friendly event – the group’s most important fundraiser of the year – on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include viewing adoptable horses, equine demonstrations, food trucks and more. Admission is $2 for adults (suggested donation) and children ages 16 and under are free.