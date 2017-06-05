For Your Information: The State Of The Film Industry

Jon Hendry, founding member of SHOOT New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the future of film and television at the College of Santa Fe.

SHOOT New Mexico will be hosting a community discussion on Tuesday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Screen on the CSF campus, 1600 Saint Michaels Drive in Santa Fe. You can learn about the industry and contribute your thoughts on the future of film and television in New Mexico.

For More information, visit their website.

