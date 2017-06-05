Flyers say no, residents say yes to major truck stop in New Mexico town

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A flyer in Belen is stirring up trouble. It states residents are against a new truck stop coming to town, but KRQE News 13 discovered that’s not completely the case.

The property east of Interstate 25 off exit 191 in Belen is soon to be home to a Loves truck stop, and according to a local flyer people are unhappy.

Neighbors overlooking where the truck stop is expected to be found flyers in their mailbox. However, these neighbors aren’t opposed to their future neighbor, Loves Truck Stop.

“I don’t see any problems with it,” Alex Sisneros of Belen said.

Sisneros wasn’t alone.

”I think it is a good idea. That space has been vacant for a long time,” Joan Robinette said.

Robinette’s neighbor, Gabrielle Sisneros, agrees.

“I am all for Belen growing and we need stuff like that for people to work and have jobs,” he said.

Like the three Belen residents, Mayor Jerah Cordova said he sees the truck stop benefiting Belen’s economy.

“This is obviously revenue for our city. It not only brings revenue directly to Belen, but also to those who are going to be working for Loves at this truck stop,” Mayor Cordova said.

So even though flyers surfaced with questions like, “Do you prefer the night sky or a sign that will be seen from over one mile away?” and other questions about air quality, most residents KRQE News 13 spoke to said they’re not too concerned.

“It seems like it is pretty far from most of the residential areas around here, but I don’t think it would be a problem,” Sisneros said.

“America has done the best job at eliminating pollution, not eliminating it completely but we are doing well on working with pollution,” Robinette said.

The flyer also said a public hearing wasn’t held, but Mayor Cordova said a public hearing wasn’t necessary.

“There aren’t regular public hearings unless the zoning is changing or there is substantial action, so in this case that wasn’t needed,” the mayor said.

The property was privately owned before Loves bought it.

There will be a city council meeting Monday evening in Belen at 6 p.m. City council says public input will be heard, but the deal is set.

There is still mystery surrounding who sent out the flyer. There was no identification on the flyer of a specific group or person behind it.