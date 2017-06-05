Dylan Redwine’s father renews search for son’s remains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a renewed effort to find the rest of the remains of Colorado teen Dylan Redwine, who vanished in 2012, and it’s being led by his father.

The 12-year-old vanished near Vallecito in November 2012 during a court ordered visit with his father.

Some of his remains were found 7 months later, but no official cause of death has been determined. The case, however, is being treated as a homicide.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Department has labeled his father, Mark Redwine, as a person of interest in Dylan’s death, but he has never been charged with any crime.

When asked if this search was partly to clear his name, Mark said, “It’s not acceptable. We’re here five years later down the road and he is still unaccounted for. That is my motivation, to bring him home.”

The search scheduled for August 4-11.

Mark Redwine is asking anyone willing to search to come out. He says he has invited local law enforcement as wel.

