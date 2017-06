ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are playing in the franchise’s first playoff game on Saturday. The team will kick off the Champions Indoor Football Playoffs playing Amarillo. The team wants fans to road trip up to Amarillo and the bill is just $20.

The round trip bus charter plus a ticket to the game will be included in the $20 price. Fans will leave from Tingley Coliseum at 1:15pm on June 10, travel to Amarillo, TX and then return to Albuquerque at 1:00 a.m.

Find out how to buy tickets at this link.